FA Cup: Crystal Palace to miss Wilfred Zaha for fifth-round tie against Doncaster Rovers after FA uphold ban

London: Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha will miss the FA Cup fifth-round tie with Doncaster this weekend after losing an appeal against an additional one-match ban following his red card against Southampton, the Football Association announced Friday.

Zaha appealed against the extra punishment, which came after he sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner following his dismissal, despite accepting a charge of improper conduct.

The Ivory Coast international missed Palace's win over Fulham before returning against West Ham, but will now serve an additional one-match suspension after his appeal was rejected by an independent regulatory commission, and a £10,000 ($13,000, 11,000 euros) fine upheld.

"Wilfried Zaha will be suspended for Crystal Palace's game against Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday (17 February 2019)," said an FA statement.

"The forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the Premier League game against Southampton on 30 January 2019, but subsequently appealed against a one-match suspension and £10,000 fine."

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson could now hand Michy Batshuayi his first Palace start on Sunday.

Batshuayi has made two appearances from the substitutes bench following his arrival on loan from London rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

