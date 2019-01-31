FA Cup: Brighton issue life bans to three supporters after 'serious disorder' following goalless draw with West Brom

Brighton and Hove Albion have banned three supporters for life for being involved in “serious disorder” during their goalless FA Cup draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Premier League club said.

Brighton added that Sussex Police would also investigate and seek to prosecute the three individuals, who have had their season tickets cancelled with immediate effect.

The three individuals were involved in three separate incidents, including "assault on a female crowd doctor, assault on a club steward and threats to stab, and assault on a visiting supporter," the club said in a statement on its website here

Brighton are also investigating other incidents that occurred during the match, which could result in further bans and criminal proceedings.

“A small group of so-called supporters initiated a very cowardly attack on unsuspecting West Bromwich Albion supporters as they made their way along Station Approach,” Brighton CEO Paul Barber said in the statement.

“Another individual assaulted a steward and then threatened to stab him in full view of other fans including several children. Just as shockingly, another chose to assault and abuse a female crowd doctor, while she was tending to him.

“For our part, we are sick and tired of issuing warnings. All three incidents are now being investigated by Sussex Police, and we will fully support any criminal prosecutions they may bring.”

