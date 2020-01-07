FA Cup: Arsenal beat Leeds to set up fourth-round Bournemouth clash; Manchester City, Liverpool to face lower-tier teams

Reiss Nelson secured Arsenal's passage to the FA Cup fourth round by sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds after the English Premier League side was initially outplayed by the second-tier opponent on Monday.

Nelson's close-range finish from Alexandre Lacazette's cross came 10 minutes into the second half. It was the 20-year-old striker's second goal on his 29th appearance for Arsenal after being among four changes from the side that beat Manchester United last week.

Leeds out-shot Arsenal 15-3 and dominated possession in the first half and demonstrated why Marcelo Bielsa's side is well placed to end a 16-year exile from the Premier League.

“The way they play they make it very difficult, they play man-to-man around the pitch,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “If you are not ready for that game you get exposed."

Arteta told players he has managed for only a couple of weeks that they weren't reaching the standards expected of them.

“I cannot be happy and I have to let them know,” Arteta said. “We had to react and we changed some things. But the biggest change was how we approached the second half, the mentality, how aggressive we were, how we played in their half, won every duel, making runs forward. It was different.”

The draw for the fourth round was made before the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are enduring a lacklustre Premier League, sitting in 10th place after struggles that prompted the firing of Unai Emery as coach.

Leeds' priority is clinching one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship, which the northern club leads with a nine-point cushion on third place.

Manchester City, Liverpool get favourable draws

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defense against another lower-league opponent, hosting Fulham in the fourth round.

Pep Guardiola's side, which beat Port Vale on Saturday, look reliant on cup competitions for glory this season since their English Premier League defense faded.

Liverpool, who lead Leicester by 13 points and City by 14 in the Premier League, used younger players to advance past Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool this time avoids a Premier League side after being drawn on Monday to face Bristol City or Shrewsbury.

Here's an update for you, @Arsenal fans 😉 pic.twitter.com/LVvoYSyglm — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2020

Third-tier side Tranmere will host either Manchester United or Wolverhampton if they can get past Premier League strugglers Watford in a replay.

Tottenham will be away at Southampton if they beat second-tier side Middlesbrough in a replay at home.

Chelsea head to Hull, Leicester travel to Brentford, and former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his West Bromwich side to the Olympic Stadium.

Arsenal will travel to Bournemouth while another all-Premier League showdown sees Norwich play at Burnley.

The matches will be played on the weekend of 25-26 January.

