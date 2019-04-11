Ex-France midfielder Florent Malouda learns about him leaving FC Zurich by 'mutual consent' through Twitter

Former France winger Florent Malouda learnt of his departure by "mutual consent" from his coaching position at FC Zurich through a message posted by the club's Twitter account on Thursday.

"FC Zurich and @realflorentm have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the cooperation they recently began," the tweet said.

Malouda, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2012, had been an assistant coach with the Swiss outfit since February and replied with "really I did not know that .. ??"

A representative at Zurich told AFP that Malouda had been informed by their president of the decision to terminate his contract, with the side sitting in sixth place in the Super League, two points away from the Europa League spots.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.