Ex-Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash
Alonso, who won the F1 championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006, is set to make his return to motorsport's elite level at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March.
Paris: Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left hospital after having surgery on a jaw fracture suffered in a road accident while cycling last week, his team, Alpine, announced on Monday.
According to newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and the BBC, veteran racer Alonso was hit by a car near his home on Thursday in Lugano in Switzerland, close to the Italian border.
"After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home," said the F1 outfit, re-branded from Renault.
"He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.
"As always, thank you for your best wishes for Fernando's recovery," they added.
Alonso, who won the F1 championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006, is set to make his return to motorsport's elite level at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March. He last raced in the sport three years ago.
Testing for the new season is taking place in Bahrain between 12-14 March, and Alpine said the 39-year-old was expected to take part.
Alonso is set to be the second-oldest member of the F1 paddock, behind Alfa-Romeo's 41-year-old Finnish driver Kimi Raikonnen.
Alonso completed a number of tests in the closing months of 2020 to prepare for his F1 comeback, making his full official testing return at the end-of-season session in Abu Dhabi in December.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Formula 1: Rio de Janeiro gives up attempt to take over hosting duties for Brazil Grand Prix from Sao Paulo
Rio, Brazil's second city, had hoped to leverage its beaches, nightlife and glamor to wrest the high-profile race away from the concrete jungle of Sao Paulo, the country's economic capital.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton signs one-year deal with Mercedes after protracted contract discussions
The British driver, 36, will be bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world title when the season gets underway in Bahrain next month.
Former F1 world champion Fernando Alonso 'conscious and well in himself' after meeting with road accident while cycling
According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Alonso has suffered a fractured jaw, damage to his teeth and is in a hospital in Bern.