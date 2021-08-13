After WFI suspended Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler breaks her silence on what went wrong with her campaign in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Vinesh Phogat was recently suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign.

According to media reports, Vinesh had refused to stay at the Olympic Village and train with the other Indian team members. The Haryana wrestler also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

The wrestler, breaking her silence, responded to the accusations in a column in the Indian Express. She revealed where she is mentally after the Games.

"Right now, I really want to focus on my family. But everyone outside is treating me like I am a dead thing. They write anything, they do…. I knew that in India, you fall as fast as you rise. One medal (lost) and everything is finished," wrote Vinesh.

Vinesh, who travelled to Tokyo from Hungary, further wrote about the accusation that she is not a team player.

"Since I got COVID first time (August 2020), I can’t digest protein. One year and I have had no protein in my body. It doesn’t stay inside. When I came back from Kazakhstan after Asian Championships, I fell ill again. I was tested positive COVID for the second time which I contacted in Almaty. I recovered and flew to Bulgaria. A few days later, my family back home tested positive."

"Imagine how I have gotten back to this stage of the Olympics. Five years."

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested every day for seven days. I wasn’t. What if I got it on the flight and infected them? I was, in fact, thinking about them and wanted to stay away for 2-3 days to be sure that they were not at risk. What’s the big deal? After 2-3 days I was going to join them and even began training with Seema. So there’s no question of me not being a team player."

Vinesh, who was one of the gold medal favourites, lost in the quarter-finals of the women's freestyle 53kg event at Tokyo 2020. Talking about her Olympics campaign, she wrote: "I had a concussion in 2017, since then I have suffered from it. Things become blurry. It has gone down a lot but when my head strikes on anything, it comes back."

"Maybe it was that. Maybe it was the blood pressure. Maybe the weight cut. I’m used to salt capsules. They helped a lot. But they did not work in Tokyo where I was alone."

"I was reducing weight. I was my own physio and I was the wrestler. I was assigned a physio from the shooting team. She did not understand my body. My sport has very specific demands. She couldn’t help me with what my regular physio used to. Last day, when I am reducing weight, am I supposed to explain things to her on how things are done in wrestling, or focus on myself? It’s unfair on both of us."

Phogat also revealed her struggle with depression, highlighting the lack of understanding about mental issues in India.

"When in 2019 I changed weight, I was diagnosed with depression for three months. I was in Spain. I felt something was wrong. I never slept. For days I would be awake."

"Do you think doing meditation and talking to a psychologist is enough? Nothing is enough. Only we know. Now, I find it difficult to cry. I have zero mental strength right now. Like they did not even let me regret my loss. Everyone was ready with their knives. At least don’t abuse the people on the team because of my result. Who can feel the pain more than the wrestler who has worked so hard mentally and physically."

"I don’t know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won’t. I feel I was better off with that broken leg. I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I’m truly broken," she concluded.