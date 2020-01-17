You are here:
Ever thought you needed to thank the traffic police?, After watching this video, you might want to.

They say you never realise the importance of something or someone till you have them. Take them away and suddenly, there is an epiphany.

 

Being a traffic police in our country is as thankless a job, as much it is risky. Standing out in the middle of the crowded roads, facing irate vehicle drivers and polluted air day in and day out; traffic police face a lot of trouble on a daily basis. Have we ever thought of that? Or thought of thanking them for the fabulous job they do to maintain a sense of order, that could so easily descend into chaos if not for them?

 

Watch the video below and you’ll know.

