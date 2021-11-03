he Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 will feature a total of 16 teams, who have been divided into four groups, to be played in a round-robin format.

Eurosport India has bagged the broadcasting rights for the inaugural season of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22, which will be held in Delhi. The tournament will take place between 5 November, 2021 and 13 November, 2021 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Hero Futsal Club Championship is the first of its kind national level futsal tournament in India. The Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 will feature a total of 16 teams, who have been divided into four groups, to be played in a round-robin format.

The highest-placed team from each group will make it to the semi-final stage, which will be played in a knockout format amongst the four teams. The semi-finals will be played on 12 November, with the winners to be decided on November 13 in the grand finale.

AIFF Leagues CEO, Mr. Sunando Dhar said, “It’s great to have Eurosport as our broadcast partners for the inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22. We have already been part of a fruitful partnership with EuroSport previously, and hope that this collaboration will continue going forward as well."

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India spoke about the broadcasting deal and said, “We continued our partnership with AIFF by acquiring broadcast rights for the inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22. It is one of the fastest growing sports around the world and we are glad to play a pivotal role in this initiative by AIFF to bring Futsal to the Indian fans."

This will be Eurosport India’s third association with AIFF this year, after the FIFA friendly matches of India against Oman and UAE and the SAFF Championship 2021.