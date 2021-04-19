European Super League: European Commission vice-president says breakaway league threatens continental values
'We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion,' EU commissioner Margaritis Schinas said on Twitter after the clubs' announcement.
Bruxelles, Belgium: The European Commission vice-president for promoting the European way of life on Monday slammed plans by 12 of the continent's most powerful clubs to form a breakaway Super League.
"There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to sever links with everything associations stand for: national leagues, promotion and relegation and support to grassroots amateur football.
"Universality, inclusion and diversity are key elements of European sport and of our European way of life."
Schinas did not, however, announce any action to prevent the breakaway nor state that it would break any EU law.
Overnight, 12 of Europe's most powerful clubs announced the launch of a so-called European Super League to oversee a new midweek competition.
Six of the breakaway clubs are from the English league, in the UK, which has left the European Union. Three are Spanish and three Italian. Three more are to be announced.
The clubs want to continue playing in their national competitions as well, but European football's governing body UEFA and the three countries' football authorities warned the clubs would be barred.
