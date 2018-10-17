European Open: India's Yuki Bhambri suffers first-round defeat on comeback against Italy's Salvatore Caruso

New Delhi: Yuki Bhambri's comeback to the ATP circuit after recovering from a knee injury didn't go well as he suffered a first-round defeat at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Playing his first match after the US Open in August, Yuki lost 6-7(6), 7-5, 1-6 to Italian Salvatore Caruso in the Euro 686,080 hard court tournament.

At one stage Yuki was a break up, serving for the opening set but lost his serve and eventually the set. After drawing parity, Yuki twice lost his serve to fall behind 0-3 in the decisive set and never recovered.

India's top singles player, the 26-year-old Bhambri's progress has been hampered by fitness issues, the major problem being his knees.

He broke into the top-100 in October 2015 but then missed out half of the 2016 season due to injury.

He got back in good shape and reclaimed his place in top-100 in April this year, but injuries once again pulled him back.

India's top doubles players Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are competing against each other at the European Open with their respective partners, later this evening.