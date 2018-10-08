European football talking points: Jose Mourinho inspires Manchester United, Arsenal's stagger-to-swagger story and more

With all the major football leagues set to take an international break, this was supposed to be a Gameweek to set the momentum. Yet for early season Premier League pace-setters Liverpool and Manchester City, it turned out to be a week of damage limitations as both played out a dull goalless draw. Riyad Mahrez might have skied a penalty for City but a draw was a fair result as the Sky Blues opted a cautious approach, a huge contrast to the entertaining games both the sides played out last season. Liverpool looked exhausted and out of gas for most parts of the match, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the international break rejuvenate his fading side.

Elsewhere, it was business as usual for Serie A leaders Juventus as they overcame Udinese 2-0 thanks to goals from Rodrigo Bentacour and Cristiano Ronaldo, while PSG thwarted a hapless Lyon 5-0 to continue dominating the French Ligue 1.

Here are four talking points from top European leagues:

Mou stays!

Jose Mourinho inspiring his Manchester United team to a comeback victory with Anthony Martial (who apparently wanted to leave in the summer after a fallout with his manager), Paul Pogba (who we certainly know had a problem with his manager) and Alexis Sanchez (who we all thought was the clone of the Chilean we saw at Arsenal) all impressing in the game. Only last week were we talking about how some (if not all) might need to leave Manchester United to revive their careers but that's football for you.

Nobody knows what transpired at the dressing room at half-time, but whatever it was, it certainly motivated the Red Devils to turn around their season and most certainly extend Mourinho's stay in Manchester. The second half was a typical, dogged performance from Manchester United – a team that we once loved (or hated) for their never-say-die attitude.

While questions will be asked as to why United conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes of the first half, these are likely to be now directed at the board for their failure to sign a good defender in the summer. The defence looked frail throughout the match though, and it will hence be too early to call it a revival of fortunes for Mourinho and United. One thing is for sure, Mourinho has found a way to motivate the side.

From stagger to swagger - the story of Arsenal's transformation

Not a lot of people would have put their money on Arsenal securing a top-four spot in the Premier League this season. The team was in transition and with Arsene Wenger leaving the club after 22 years at the helm, the core objective set prior to the season would have been more about damage control more than securing trophies. Yet, after a stumbling start to the campaign which saw the Londoners lose to Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening matches, the team has quickly gelled together to form a well-oiled counter-attacking unit under new manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners were at their best when they travelled to London rivals Fulham FC on the weekend, a scintillating attacking display with their star strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang securing two goals each. The French striker, who struggled last season under Wenger after joining from Lyon in the summer of 2017, has found new life under the tutelage of Emery.

One key reason behind Arsenal's six-match winning streak, that has seen the team crawl their way to fourth in the Premier League table, is their fitness level. Against Fulham, Arsenal's runners from the midfield stretched their opposition and created space for their strikers to exploit. It certainly looks like Emery had put in a lot of work to improve the physical condition of all his players, which certainly was a cause of concern under Wenger.

Lacazette running over to celebrate with Aubameyang 😍 pic.twitter.com/HHpzB6ZPec — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) October 7, 2018

Oh, also, how can you forget the team spirit that seems to be developing. Everyone seems to like to play for each other. Always a good sign on the football field.

The Arsenal side looks perfectly fit for manager Emery too, who struggled to contain the big egos of star players at his former club PSG. In London, he has found a set of players who are willing to work around his ideology

Where are the goals, Madrid?

Real Madrid, the European Champions, have not scored a goal in over 400 minutes and it is high time it is addressed as a problem. This is the first time in the 21st century that the Los Blancos have failed to score in four consecutive matches and the result will add more pressure on new coach Julen Lopetegui.

While common sense would want to attribute this to the loss of Ronaldo (who averaged 1.03 goals per game and influenced one of every three goals scored by the team) in the summer to Juventus and a failure to sign a replacement, there are deeper problems at Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois' howler that resulted in the narrow loss against Alaves in the weekend not being one.

Against Alaves, it was yet another display from a team that is still not clear on how they are expected to play. Real had a staggeringly high amount of possession (70) and dominated in the passes completed (686 to Alaves' 298) but yet again failed to stretch an opposition team which had been set up to defend and counter. Real was one dimensional throughout the match, putting in cross after cross only for Karim Benzema to miss his headers. Nobody in the current Real team has Ronaldo's aerial prowess and the team's strategy to continuously put in crosses instead of trying to find incisive passes through the defence was bewildering. Even Mariano or Asensio's late introductions failed to inspire the men in white.

Real Madrid are certainly missing the services of Isco, who was substituted with around 10 minutes left in the game against Espanyol – the last game Real scored a goal. Just before the match against Sevilla, Isco was taken to the hospital and underwent an appendix operation and he has not played a minute since. The Spaniard's absence also created a void in the creative department with Asensio and Dani Ceballos quite similar in how they operate. Time is running out for Lopetegui to salvage the season and for him to do that, he will have to alter Real's approach to attack or hope Isco is back soon.

Alcacer magic helps Dortmund fly

Paco Alcacer was once touted as the next Raul or Fernando Morientes of Spanish football. That was until he left Valencia to Catalonia and joined Barcelona. The Spaniard struggled for game-time in a team studded with stars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and failed to make an impression in whatever time he got on the pitch.

Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona in the summer in a bid to revive his career and while game-time hasn't significantly improved, his goals tally certainly has. The Spaniard has made a sensational start to life in Germany, scoring seven goals in just four appearances for the club. Six of those goals have come in the Bundesliga and he is the league’s top goal scorer despite having played just 81 minutes.

Against Augsburg in the weekend, Alcacer came off from the bench to score a hat-trick, including a sumptuous injury-time free-kick, to helps the team win the match 4-3 and cement their place on top of the table. Bayern, looking to bounce back after an unexpected loss to Hertha, lost 3-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach, adding more pressure on coach Niko Kovac. The champions are sixth in the table now, with RB Leipzig snatching the second place after a 6-0 thrashing of Nuremberg.

Tidbits

1) No player has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season than Kylian Mbappe. The French striker scored four goals in the 5-0 victory against rivals Lyon. That's eight goals already in the season for the teenager.

2) Manager Maurizio Sarri's revolution is well under way at Chelsea. The Blues' third goal against Southampton was 31 passes in the making.

3) Mohamed Salah, who scored with a Messi-level fury throughout last season, has just four goals in his last 16 games, one in his last seven, none in four.