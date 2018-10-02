European football talking points: Chelsea vs Liverpool conjures visions of the beautiful game, La Liga lacks direction and more

With Real Madrid disappointing the spectators with a goalless, red card-less Madrid derby against Atletico, and Barcelona not getting full points in their third straight match, it was once against Premier League's responsibility to thrill the footballing world and restore order. And so they did. Chelsea and Liverpool battled out one of the best football matches of the season while Manchester City showed why they are considered title favourites with a resounding win against Brighton.

Here's our pick of talking points from a Gameweek that exposed vulnerabilities of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona and rekindled the 'Mourinho-out' sentiments amongst the Manchester United fans.

The beautiful game

Is there a more beautiful spectacle in football than two teams, studded with star players, attacking each other for 90 minutes? Chelsea's match against Liverpool was an advertisement for the English Premier League – it was fast, it was fun, and it was played in the right spirit. On the pitch, Eden Hazard and Daniel Sturridge congratulated each other on their goals, this time the Englishman scoring the better goal, unlike the midweek fixture where Hazard stunned the Reds with a potential Puskas-winning goal (unless Salah's Egyptian fans have a say in it though). On the sideline, a beaming Mauricio Sarri became the latest victim of Jurgen Klopp's irresistible hug.

Liverpool, the confident side having not dropped a point yet in the season, approached the match quietly confident of their abilities and didn't alter their shape excessively, even though Sarri's squad had beaten them in the mid-week. The front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah stretched the field like their usual best, but Salah was guilty of missing a few chances that could have won it for the Reds.

But the match, Sarri's biggest after shifting to London, showed the Italian's ability to tweak his according to requirement. He acknowledged Liverpool were the better team in pressing and that he had no players to beat the Reds by playing the same game. Instead, he held back his full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who both lack in pace and would have opened space for the likes of Mane and Salah to run into, and used David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger, both players with great passing abilities, to play it long to wide men Hazard and Willian. Luiz's 21st minute diagonal to Willian opened up a 1-on-1 for the winger but his poor touch allowed Liverpool Alison Becker to make a save.

Liverpool's pressing also forgot to factor in Chelsea's new method of play – the vertical tiki-taka or the Sarriball. Throughout the match, their high pressing opened up space for Chelsea's midfield to play three-four quick passes before releasing a midfield runner. With the Liverpool defenders and midfielders so high up, the Blue's midfielders could find space for their forwards to run into.

David Luiz passes to Hazard who flicks to Kovačić and the Croat works a great give and go with Jorginho before releasing Hazard who beats Allison to open the scoring. What a move. 1-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/JaLYDT86dM — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) September 29, 2018

Manchester City might look the favourite to win the Premier League trophy but Chelsea's match against Liverpool showed the Sky Blues will not have it easy like the last season.

La Liga lacks direction

When Barcelona and Real Madrid pick one point in two matches in the La Liga, be rest assured, there is a reason to panic. The two giants of modern day football have struggled since their last Champions League fixtures and look out of ideas in the latest Gameweek. The form might be temporary – the gulf in class in the La Liga is so huge that it wouldn't be a surprise if either team win by a huge margin in their upcoming league match. But it is nevertheless becoming all too evident that La Liga is in a shortage of ideas and innovation with world's best managers fighting it out in the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Maurizio Sarri, Mauricio Pochettino are all renowned tacticians in their peak, implementing a certain type of football that is effective and modern, while La Liga is still stuck with good but not game-changing managers. Julen Lopetegui cut the figure of an answerless manager as Real Madrid played the dullest derby of the century against rivals Atletico on the weekend. The Spaniard wants to implement a style – one that mixes counter pressing with great positional awareness – but is struggling to implement it. One can argue this could be down to the personnel he has at disposal but the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro haven shown their adaptability under multiple managers. The struggles at Real Madrid has more to do with a manager that seems to be lost in what he wants to be achieving. On one side he has a young Spanish core who can play a possession-based football and on the other side is Real Madrid's stalwarts who are cut-out to play a counter-attacking football. The manager will have to make a choice on what he wants, and drill the team to play it, rather than try to fit both into his methods.

Ernesto Valverde can be forgiven for his decision to rest top players including Lionel Messi for the match against Athletic Bilbao, considering the Catalunya side's next opponents are Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, Sevilla, Inter Milan and Real Madrid (in that order). But three matches without full points is still not acceptable for a side that is filled with quality. Against Bilbao, it was again a case of Valverde fitting players into a structure he likes rather than making adjustments to get the best out of his players. Philippe Coutinho, who works best in a central role in the midfield, was given a wider role in the left-wing. And with Sergio Busquets in the bench, there was a clear dearth of creativity in the midfield with the bulk of the responsibilities put on the shoulders of Ivan Rakitic.

With Atletico Madrid, Valencia and to some extent Sevilla also struggling to get a grip of the league, it would seem there is a lack of an inspiration in the La Liga.

Third season syndrome is here

How can we talk about being directionless and not mention Manchester United? Nine games into their football season and the Red Devils are way off their targets, lying tenth in the Premier League after a defeat to West Ham United and already out of the League Cup after a shoot-out loss to Derby County. This is United's worst start to the Premier League since David Moyes left the club, and it could get worse after an open fallout between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

There is no hiding Mourinho has lost his sheen. The Portuguese tactician has looked devoid of answers throughout the season and will be under tremendous pressure to deliver in the upcoming few matches. Against West Ham, the former Chelsea manager looked a dejected figure, using the 90 minutes to prepare what to say at the press conference rather than look for solutions on the pitch. United needs a fresh approach sooner rather than later, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Mourinho is sacked before Christmas.

Let's not forget what the man has done for football though. His pragmatism in the first decade of the 21st century set the tone for the football we see today. But right now, he looks out of ideas and in need of a break. Get some rest, Mou!

Sancho's Dortmund

Not starting a match so far in the Bundesliga hasn't been a mood dampener for young English footballer Jadon Sancho who racked up another two assists for Borussia Dortmund to make it five in 125 minutes of playing time. The winger now leads entire Europe in the number of assists and was influential in setting up a 4-2 win against Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen.

Within one minute of his entrance, he assisted Marco Reus to pull Dortmund level at 2-2 and also orchestrated the fourth goal for Paco Alcacer, who himself has found the goalscoring touch again after a torrid time in Barcelona.

Bayern's unlikely loss against Hertha Berlin means Borussia Dortmund now leads the Bundesliga table on goal-difference. Heiko Herrlich, Leverkusen coach, is in danger of losing his job though, with former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl favourite to replace him.