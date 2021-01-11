European football matchday: West Ham look to avoid another FA Cup upset; Elche host Getafe in LaLiga

Premier League club West Ham will visit Edgeley Park to take on Stockport in FA CUp.

A look at what’s happening around European football on Monday:

ENGLAND

Fifth-tier Stockport look to pull off another shock in the third round of this season's FA Cup when Premier League team West Ham visit Edgeley Park in a meeting between clubs separated by 86 places in English football's pyramid.

Sixth-tier Chorley and fourth-tier Crawley have already delivered upsets over the weekend with wins over second-tier Derby and Premier League side Leeds, respectively.

West Ham manager David Moyes has said he will field a strong team for the game, which takes place after the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds is made.

SPAIN

Elche host Getafe with both teams struggling near the bottom of the standings. Elche, winless in 10 league matches, are in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone.

Getafe, who have won one of its past 11 league games, sit 17th. Last-place Huesca later host 12th-place Real Betis, who have one win in their last five league games. Huesca are enduring a four-game winless streak in the league.

ITALY

Promoted Spezia and Sampdoria are each coming off big wins entering their match in Liguria. Spezia won 2-1 at Napoli mid-week and Sampdoria beat visiting Inter Milan by the same score.

Still, Spezia are only two points above the drop zone and Sampdoria are also in the bottom half of the table.