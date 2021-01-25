European football matchday: Tottenham play Wycombe for second time in history; Athletic Bilbao host Getafe
A look at what’s happening in European football on Monday
A look at what’s happening in European football on Monday:
England
Tottenham plays at Wycombe for only the second time in its history. Their first meeting was four years ago — also in the fourth round of the FA Cup — when Wycombe was leading 3-2 after 89 minutes and came close to causing a shock. But goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min rescued the north London club, which was then managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Since that game, Wycombe has risen from the fourth to the second tier for the first time, while Tottenham is now managed by Jose Mourinho. Tottenham is already through to one final this season — of the League Cup — and it has not won the FA Cup since 1991.
Spain
Athletic Bilbao tries to keep its good momentum when it hosts Getafe in a match between clubs trying to move into the top half of the league standings. Athletic defeated Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final a week ago and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. It also defeated Real Madrid to make it to the Spanish Super Cup final. Athletic lost its last league match, though, against Barcelona at home. It sits in 13th place, just behind Getafe, which has won two in a row following a four-game winless streak.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Copa del Rey: Real Madrid suffer Cup humiliation in 1-2 loss to third-tier Alcoyano
La Liga's reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who scored a remarkable winner in extra-time after having a man sent off.
LaLiga: Resistance to change leaves Madrid and Zinedine Zidane pondering futures again
Humiliated in the cup by Segunda B's Alcoyano, a week after being outfought and largely outplayed in the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Bilbao, Madrid find themselves in another slump.
Spanish Super Cup: Athletic Bilbao beat Real Madrid 2-1 to setup final with Barcelona
Raul Garcia was sent off after 13 minutes when Real Madrid beat Bilbao in the league last month but this time he had two goals in the first half, each coming after a mistake by Lucas Vazquez.