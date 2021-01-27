European football matchday: Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager against Wolverhampton; Lionel Messi back for Barcelona in Copa del Rey clash
A look at what’s happening in European football on Wednesday
A look at what’s happening in European football on Wednesday:
England
German coach Thomas Tuchel is set for his first game in charge of 10th-place Chelsea after agreeing an 18-month deal. Chelsea hosts 14th-place Wolverhampton. Manchester United can knock Manchester City off the top of the standings if it beats Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Third-place Leicester aims to keep the pressure on the two Manchester clubs by beating Everton away, while there's a key game at the other end of the standings when fourth-to-last Brighton hosts third-to-last Fulham. A win for Brighton would open up an eight-point gap to Fulham, which currently occupies the final relegation spot. After its surprise win at Liverpool last week, Burnley can pull further clear of the relegation zone with a home win over Aston Villa.
Spain
Lionel Messi is back in the Barcelona squad that will face second-division club Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey. Messi has not played in the Copa del Rey this season but coach Ronald Koeman is expected to use him in the round-of-16 game after missing two matches because of a suspension. Messi had been rested before that because of an unspecified minor fitness problem. Rayo has been playing well recently and sits fourth in the second division. In other last-16 matchups, Sevilla hosts Valencia and Osasuna visits Almería.
Italy
Second-division team Spal visits nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Spal is the only Serie B team remaining in the competition. Juventus has lifted the trophy a record 13 times while Spal has never won the cup. The winner of their game will face Inter Milan in the semifinals. Atalanta is also playing on Wednesday, against Lazio. The winner of that match will play holder Napoli or Spezia, who play their quarterfinal on Thursday.
France
Last-place Lorient is back in action with a crucial match against struggling Dijon in the fight against relegation. Lorient’s home game against Dijon was postponed two weeks ago due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club and Christophe Pélissier’s team could not play at Nimes last weekend because of the high number of coronavirus cases within the squad. In addition to those ruled out after testing positive, Lorient will also be without forward Armand Laurienté, who is suspended. With just 12 points from 19 matches, Lorient lags three points behind 18th-place Dijon.
___
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: In right place at wrong time, Chelsea's beloved son Frank Lampard departs after failing to impress
As Chelsea manager, Lampard was able to reprise the same work ethic he was known for as a player, putting blood, sweat and tears into the job, but when it came time to deliver with one of his trademark finishes, he failed to hit the mark.
European football matchday: Real Madrid to play Alavés without Zinedine Zidane; Manchester City vs Cheltenham in FA Cup,
A look at what’s happening in European football on Saturday
European football matchday: Arsenal play Southampton in FA Cup; Inter Milan and AC Milan clash for place in Italian Cup semifinals
A look at what’s happening in European football on Tuesday