European football matchday: Manchester United host AC Milan in Europa League
It will be the first meeting in 11 years between the two clubs steeped in European tradition and both have slipped from the pedestals they once occupied.
A look at what's happening in the Europa League in some of the first legs of the last 16 on Thursday:
MAN UNITED VS AC MILAN
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to have fully recovered to face AC Milan. It will be the first meeting in 11 years between the two clubs steeped in European tradition and both have slipped from the pedestals they once occupied.
Milan won the Champions League in 2007 and United picked up the European Cup the following year but now they are competing for the continent's second-tier trophy.
Both are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League next season as they are second in their domestic leagues.
TOTTENHAM VS DINAMO ZAGREB
Tottenham have a League Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to in April, while the Londoners continue their Europa League quest against Dinamo Zagreb as they look to end a title drought stretching back to 2008. Winning the Europa League could be the only way back into the Champions League next season. Jose Mourinho's side are five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.
Dinamo arrive in London in good form with eight consecutive wins in all competitions.
OLYMPIAKOS VS ARSENAL
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back facing Arsenal less than two months after joining the Greek champions. Having been left out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League, the defender did not feature for Arsenal at all during the first half of the current season. Olympiakos shocked Arsenal in the round of 32 last season.
Arsenal could have Emile Smith Rowe available after the attacking midfielder picked up a muscular injury in the recent win at Leicester and missed Saturday's draw at Burnley.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no other injury concerns but does have Sunday's north London derby at home to Tottenham to consider when picking his team in Athens.
SLAVIA PRAGUE VS RANGERS
Rangers sealed their first Scottish title in 10 years on Sunday and now turns their attention to trying to add a European trophy. But Slavia Prague knocked out Premier League top-four contender Leicester in the previous round.
THE REST
It's Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain), Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Premier League: Jose Mourinho says Real Madrid to blame for Gareth Bale's slow start to life at Tottenham
The Wales star's second spell at the north London club looked like it might become a disappointment after two years of largely being sidelined by Spanish giants Real.
Premier League: Gareth Bale 'happier than ever', says Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho
Bale could make a rare Premier League start against Burnley on Sunday after Tottenham boss Mourinho said he is playing with freedom again
Europa League: Dele Alli scores wonder goal, creates two as Spurs beat Wolfsberg to progress
Alli has largely been frozen out by Mourinho this season but enjoyed the best night of his reintegration to the squad following a failed exit in the January transfer window exit.