European football matchday: Manchester United face West Ham test in FA Cup; Juventus vs Inter Milan in Coppa Italia

Real Madrid would aim to gain momentum when they host city rival Getafe in a LaLiga match postponed from the first round.

A look at what’s happening in European football on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

After four rounds of games in a two-week span, Premier League teams are expected to rotate weary players in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manchester United are at home to West Ham, whose manager, David Moyes, returns to the club where he coached for less than a year as the successor to Alex Ferguson in the 2013-14 season.

Moyes is rebuilding his reputation at West Ham, which is sixth in the league and a legitimate challenger for a Champions League qualification spot.

The FA Cup offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer one of two realistic chances of winning a first trophy — along with the Europa League — while in charge of United as Manchester City look unstoppable in the Premier League. Burnley host second-tier Bournemouth in the early game that kicks off the last 16 of the world's oldest club knockout competition. There are more games on Wednesday and Thursday.

SPAIN

Real Madrid try to gain momentum when they host city rival Getafe in a Spanish league match postponed from the first round. Madrid are trying to win for the third time in four matches after a streak of disappointing results that included an embarrassing elimination against third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The match was postponed as European competitions finished later into last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Madrid sit third in the league standings, eight points behind leader Atlético Madrid, who has a game in hand. Getafe, winless in three straight league games, are in 13th place.

ITALY

Inter Milan travel to Juventus looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both Juventus goals in that match last Tuesday and also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday.

Inter beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A last month in coach Antonio Conte’s first victory over his former club. Atalanta host Napoli in the other semifinal on Wednesday, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.

FRANCE

Top-flight teams enter the fray as the round of 64 of the French Cup unfolds this week. Flying high on the league table, Lyon will be looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions against second-division side Ajaccio. Lyon are without Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury. Also, Reims host Valenciennes and Lorient take on Paris FC.