European football matchday: Manchester City play at Newcastle looking ahead to Champions League final
City also won the League Cup for a fourth year in succession last month and will have a chance to add the Champions League crown in the final against Chelsea in two weeks.
A look at what’s happening in European football on Friday (14 May):
England
Manchester City plays their first match since reclaiming the Premier League trophy when they travel to Newcastle. Pep Guardiola is celebrating his eighth major trophy as City manager after his team was confirmed as English champions for a third time in four years on Tuesday.
City also won the League Cup for a fourth year in succession last month and will have a chance to add the Champions League crown in the final against Chelsea in two weeks. Guardiola may start to rotate his squad in preparation for the 29 May final in Porto.
Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still not fully fit after missing last week’s loss to Chelsea through fatigue. Defender John Stones is available again at Newcastle after completing a three-match domestic suspension. Newcastle is 12 points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go.
also read
Premier League: Defiant Steve Bruce keen to stay at Newcastle United despite tough season
The personal nature of some of the attacks, coupled with uncertainty over the club's ownership, has led to speculation that Bruce might not be around by the start of the new season.
Premier League: Manchester City fans gather outside Etihad Stadium to celebrate title glory
Several hundred City supporters descended on the Etihad to start their title party following the result across Manchester at Old Trafford.
Premier League: Manchester City season 'extra special' due to fixture stress, says Pep Guardiola
City will clinch the title if they win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and second-placed Manchester United lose against Liverpool on Sunday.