European football matchday: Manchester City face Everton in FA Cup; Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo without Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid did not indicate why Sergio Ramos will not travel to northwest Spain for the match against Celta Vigo.

A look at what’s happening in European football on Saturday:

England

The FA Cup leg of Manchester City's pursuit of a quadruple resumes with the Premier League leader playing Everton in the quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have won just four of their last 11 home matches in all competitions, with three of those victories coming in the FA Cup, two against lower-league opposition. Promotion back to the Premier League is the priority, but Jonathan Southgate's Bournemouth side has a chance to reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time if they can oust Southampton. The only Premier League fixture is between Brighton and Newcastle, who are both trying to avoid being sucked into the relegation zone.

Spain

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo without defender Sergio Ramos, who was dropped from Zinedine Zidane’s squad. The club did not indicate why Ramos will not travel to northwest Spain for the match. The defender played the last two games after returning from a knee injury that had sidelined him since January. Madrid will also be without injured first-choice players Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal. Madrid, who are the only Spanish club to reach the Champions League quarterfinals, are six points behind LaLiga leader Atlético Madrid and two points behind second-place Barcelona. Led by Iago Aspas’ nine goals, Celta have lost only once in their last eight games. If Madrid lose, Sevilla could pull level on points with a win at Valladolid. Also, Athletic Bilbao host a struggling Eibar in a Basque Country derby, while last-place Huesca face Osasuna seeking a win that could lift them out of last place if Eibar lose.

Italy

There are two relegation battles in Serie A as Cagliari visit Spezia and bottom club Crotone host Bologna. Cagliari have lost just once since Leonardo Semplici took over as coach and that was to Juventus and a Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick. The Sardinian side can move out of the relegation zone with a win at Spezia, who are only four points above the bottom three and without a win in their past five matches. Crotone are eight points from safety, while Bologna have inched nine points clear of the drop. The match between Serie A leader Inter Milan and Sassuolo was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Nerazzurri camp.

Germany

Bayern Munich’s quest for a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title continues at home to southern rival Stuttgart. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski needs only eight more goals from the remaining nine rounds to tie Gerd Müller’s 49-year-old record of 40 in a season. Stuttgart’s Saša Kalajdžić is also in fine form having scored in his last seven league appearances. Bayern’s defence has not been their strength this season. Kalajdžić’s goals have helped propel Stuttgart, who were promoted last season, to a commendable eighth place, and American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will be sending his team out to attack in Munich.

Last-place Schalke host Borussia Mönchengladbach for a duel between the league’s most desperate teams. Schalke quickly need points to maintain any hope of a miracle escape from demotion, while Gladbach have lost every game they have played – seven altogether – since the club announced coach Marco Rose is joining Borussia Dortmund next season. Dortmund are doing just fine without him and have moved back up toward the all-important Champions League qualification places before they visits Cologne. Union Berlin visit Eintracht Frankfurt for a game with European qualification places at stake, and Werder Bremen welcome third-place Wolfsburg.

France

The Jorge Sampaoli effect has Marseille fans hopeful that a Europa League spot is possible after two consecutive wins and a marked improvement in team spirit. Fifth-place Marseille face a trip to southern rival Nice, who are only in 12th place but have played some good football at times. If Marseille lose, then Metz will move up to fifth spot on goal difference with a home win against Rennes in the other game. Rennes started the season very well but the Brittany side has slipped down to eighth spot. Last weekend's win stopped a run of five straight league defeats and followed a coaching change, as Bruno Genesio replaced Julien Stephan.