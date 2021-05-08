The Spanish league has a decisive match when third-placed Barcelona host leader Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium.

A look at what’s happening in European football on Saturday:

England

Manchester City will clinch their third Premier League title in four seasons by beating Chelsea in what’s also a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final. With four Premier League games remaining, Chelsea’s priority are keeping hold of fourth place to ensure they qualify for the Champions League without relying on winning the European Cup. Liverpool are struggling to even qualify for the Europa League as the seventh-placed deposed champion host Southampton. Tottenham are at Leeds also in a scrap for European qualification, sitting in sixth place. Relegated Sheffield United play Crystal Palace, who are clear of danger in 13th place.

Spain

The Spanish league has a decisive match when third-placed Barcelona host leader Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalan club is two points behind and can take the lead for the first time. Second-placed Real Madrid, also two points off the lead, on Sunday host fourth-placed Sevilla, who enter the weekend six points from the top with four rounds remaining.

Germany

Bayern Munich are on the verge of a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title. The Bavarian powerhouse may even have it wrapped up before they host Borussia Mönchengladbach in Saturday’s late game if old rival Borussia Dortmund beat second-placed Leipzig earlier. Bayern are seven points ahead of Leipzig with three rounds remaining. Dortmund won’t mind helping Bayern as they need to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in their battle for Champions League qualification. Frankfurt, who host Mainz for a derby on Sunday, are just a point ahead of Dortmund and only the top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Leipzig’s visit to Dortmund also serves as an appetizer for the teams’ German Cup final in Berlin next Thursday. Dortmund are unlikely to risk star striker Erling Haaland, who is struggling with a knock and more likely to return in Berlin. Also, third-placed Wolfsburg hosts Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen visit struggling Werder Bremen, and Hoffenheim entertains already-relegated Schalke.

France

Lyon's push for a Champions League spot has it hosting lowly Lorient, who are moving closer to safety. Lyon boosted their Champions League hopes by beating Monaco last weekend, and victory over Lorient will move it two points ahead of Monaco into third. Two struggling sides meet in the day's other game when 15th-placed Bordeaux goes to 18th-placed Nantes, which won their last two games but are four points behind Lorient.