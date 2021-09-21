European football matchday: Man City face 3rd-tier Wycombe; Atleti visit Getafe
Atlético Madrid try to end a two-game winless streak when they visit struggling Getafe in LaLiga.
A look at what's happening in European football on Tuesday:
ENGLAND
Manchester City begin their quest for a fifth straight English League Cup title with a home match against third-tier Wycombe in the third round. City's recent dominance is such that the team has won the cup six times in the last eight years. The third round is when the teams involved in European competitions this season enter the League Cup.
Liverpool visit Norwich in an all-Premier League match.
Other games between teams in the top flight and the lower leagues are: Queens Park Rangers vs. Everton, Sheffield United vs. Southampton, Watford vs. Stoke, Fulham vs. Leeds and Burnley vs. Rochdale.
SPAIN
Atlético Madrid try to end a two-game winless streak when they visit struggling Getafe in LaLiga. Atlético were held scoreless in their last two matches, both at home, against Athletic Bilbao in the league and against Porto in the Champions League.
Getafe, winless and scoreless against Atlético in 17 consecutive league games, are one of the two teams yet to earn points this season, along with Alavés. Getafe have been outscored 8-1 in their first five league matches.
Unbeaten Athletic later host promoted Rayo Vallecano to try to pick up their third win in four matches. Rayo have won two of their last three after opening with two straight losses.
ITALY
Serie A champions Inter Milan visit a Fiorentina side that have won three straight. Inter are coming off a 6-1 rout of Bologna and are looking to extend an unbeaten start. Fiorentina seem transformed under new coach Vincenzo Italiano.
Atalanta host Sassuolo in a matchup featuring two of the more attack-minded squads in the league, and Bologna look to bounce back from their thrashing by Inter when they host Genoa.
also read
Champions League matchday 1: How to watch, schedule, fixtures, live streaming in India
UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch the matchday 1 games as European football league season gets underway.
Serie A: AC Milan follow Liverpool lesson with trip to old rivals Juventus; Champions Inter face Bologna
AC Milan bounce straight from one massive game to another on Sunday when they travel to fierce rivals Juventus still reeling from defeat in their first Champions League match since 2014.
Serie A: Champions Inter Milan's 100 percent start ended by 2-2 draw at Sampdoria
Inter are two points behind leaders Napoli after failing to beat a spirited Samp side in Genoa following two wins in their opening two fixtures of the campaign.