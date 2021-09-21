Atlético Madrid try to end a two-game winless streak when they visit struggling Getafe in LaLiga.

A look at what's happening in European football on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City begin their quest for a fifth straight English League Cup title with a home match against third-tier Wycombe in the third round. City's recent dominance is such that the team has won the cup six times in the last eight years. The third round is when the teams involved in European competitions this season enter the League Cup.

Liverpool visit Norwich in an all-Premier League match.

Other games between teams in the top flight and the lower leagues are: Queens Park Rangers vs. Everton, Sheffield United vs. Southampton, Watford vs. Stoke, Fulham vs. Leeds and Burnley vs. Rochdale.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid try to end a two-game winless streak when they visit struggling Getafe in LaLiga. Atlético were held scoreless in their last two matches, both at home, against Athletic Bilbao in the league and against Porto in the Champions League.

Getafe, winless and scoreless against Atlético in 17 consecutive league games, are one of the two teams yet to earn points this season, along with Alavés. Getafe have been outscored 8-1 in their first five league matches.

Unbeaten Athletic later host promoted Rayo Vallecano to try to pick up their third win in four matches. Rayo have won two of their last three after opening with two straight losses.

ITALY

Serie A champions Inter Milan visit a Fiorentina side that have won three straight. Inter are coming off a 6-1 rout of Bologna and are looking to extend an unbeaten start. Fiorentina seem transformed under new coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Atalanta host Sassuolo in a matchup featuring two of the more attack-minded squads in the league, and Bologna look to bounce back from their thrashing by Inter when they host Genoa.