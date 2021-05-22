European football matchday: LaLiga title to be decided; Bundesliga clubs fight relegation
Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid enter the last round of the Spanish league with the title up for grabs between the crosstown rivals.
A look at what’s happening in European football on Saturday:
Spain
Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid enter the last round of the Spanish league with the title up for grabs between the crosstown rivals. Atlético can win their first league title in seven years with a victory at Valladolid. Madrid need Atlético to stumble for them to retain their crown with a victory over Villarreal.
Atlético lead Madrid by two points, while Madrid hold the tiebreaker if they finish level on points. Lionel Messi has been given permission to skip Barcelona's last game at already relegated Eibar. Coach Ronald Koeman's future is in doubt after his team's poor finish to the campaign. Messi has yet to reveal his plans for when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Germany
Cologne, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld are fighting relegation on the last day of the Bundesliga. Cologne need to beat already-relegated Schalke at home to have any hope of avoiding demotion as their goal difference is worse than Bremen’s.
Bremen are just a point above Cologne in the relegation playoff place before their game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which can pip Union Berlin to seventh place and qualify for UEFA’s new Conference League competition. Bielefeld could be relegated if they fail to win at Stuttgart and their rivals win. Stuttgart and Freiburg – both two points behind Union – also have hopes of reaching the decisive seventh place.
The title, Champions League and Europa League qualification places are all decided, leaving only the Conference League qualification to be decided. Union can be sure of reaching European competition for the first time with a win at home over Leipzig, which will hope to give Julian Nagelsmann a good sendoff in his last game as coach before he joins Bayern Munich. Bayern, the league champion, ends the season against visiting Augsburg, which is bracing for Robert Lewandowski’s attempt to break the league’s scoring record of 40 goals in a season.
Italy
Parma will be aiming to avoid a last-place finish in Serie A when they visit Sampdoria in the final round, while Claudio Ranieri coaches his final game at Sampdoria.
Parma are two points behind Crotone, who host Fiorentina. Ranieri announced on Friday that this will be his final match with Sampdoria after failing to get his contract extended despite leading the club to a top-half finish. Also, Cagliari face Genoa.
also read
LaLiga: Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on cusp of league glory but Real Madrid determined to pounce
Real Madrid will have to win at home against Villarreal to have any chance but the omens looks good for Zinedine Zidane's side, given their opponents may not be at full strength.
LaLiga: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane denies telling players he will leave club at end of season
Zidane hinted on Saturday he could leave, saying he believes "there comes a time when it's the moment to change".
LaLiga: Real Madrid suffer setback in title race after dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla; Eibar beat Getafe
Eden Hazard's 94th-minute equaliser salvaged Real Madrid a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday as an extraordinary penalty decision swung LaLiga's title race back in Atletico Madrid's favour.