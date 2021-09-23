Barcelona visit Cadiz in the Spanish league with pressure mounting significantly on manager Ronald Koeman.

A look at what's happening in European football on Thursday:

SPAIN

Still in crisis, Barcelona visit Cádiz in the Spanish league as they try to rebound from consecutive setbacks — a draw against Granada in the league and a loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The match comes a day after coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference by reading a prepared statement that called for patience while practically dismissing the team's chances of achieving any significant results this season.

Winless Granada host Real Sociedad and Real Betis visit Osasuna.

ITALY

Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in Napoli's last two matches spread between the Europa League and Serie A. The 21-year-old Nigeria striker possesses height, speed and skill and has been a big reason behind Napoli's perfect start to Serie A. The Partenopei look to make it five wins in five matches when they visit a Sampdoria team that held defending champions Inter Milan to a draw this month.

Also, Roma hope to bounce back from their first defeat under Jose Mourinho when they host Udinese; while Lazio visit Torino.