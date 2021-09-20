European football matchday: Barcelona look to rebound, Napoli eye top spot
Barcelona host winless Granada in the Spanish league and hope to rebound from the demoralising 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich
A look at what's happening in European football on Monday:
SPAIN
Barcelona host winless Granada in the Spanish league and hope to rebound from the demoralising 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Ronald Koeman's team remains depleted by injuries, with Jordi Alba and Pedri González unlikely to play at Camp Nou Stadium.
Granada are coming off two straight losses after opening with consecutive draws.
They have beaten Barcelona twice in their last four league matches, including the last meeting at Camp Nou in April.
ITALY
Napoli can maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season with a win at Udinese. Napoli have won their opening three matches, including victory over Juventus last weekend. They are the only team with a perfect record after AC Milan and AS Roma dropped points at the weekend. Another win would send them two points clear at the top of the league.
Udinese have won their past two matches but drew their opener at home to Juventus.
also read
LaLiga: Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid stun Valencia with late double
Real Madrid remain unbeaten this term, having now won five and drawn one of their first six matches in all competitions under returning coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Serie A: Juventus' search for maiden win continues with 1-1 stalemate against AC Milan
Juventus were left struggling in the unlikely surroundings of Serie A's bottom three on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with AC Milan kept them searching for a first league win this season.
Champions League: Bayern Munich sent 'signal' to rivals with 3-0 win over Barcelona, says Thomas Mueller
The Bundesliga giants handed Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen as Mueller scored the opening goal at the Camp Nou before Robert Lewandowski netted twice.