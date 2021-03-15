European football matchday: Barcelona aim to clinch three points against Huesca; Liverpool take on Wolves
Liverpool have taken only 12 points out of the last 42. Winning a seventh European Cup may be their best chance of qualifying next season as they are eight points from the top four.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
Spain
Barcelona can move within four points of Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid with a home win against last-place Huesca. Atlético were held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday to add to their recent struggles. Barcelona's season has been marred by off-the-field problems. It is coming off its elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League but had won four straight games in all competitions before that. Huesca have won only one of their last five matches.
England
Eighth-place Liverpool play at Wolverhampton in the Premier League after a woeful defence of their title. Liverpool have taken only 12 points out of the last 42. Winning a seventh European Cup may be their best chance of qualifying next season as they are eight points from the top four.
The Reds progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals with a midweek win over Leipzig. Liverpool have been boosted by the restoration to midfield of Fabinho, who started his first game since October in his favoured position against Leipzig having deputized in central defence because of the injury crisis. Another positive from the Champions League win was the impact of Diogo Jota. He returns on Monday to the club he left in September and is looking for his first goal since November having just come back from almost three months out with a knee injury.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
LaLiga: Luis Suarez penalty completes Atletico Madrid comeback against Athletic Bilbao
Marcos Llorente's header and a Suarez spot-kick overturned Iker Muniain's opener for Athletic Bilbao, who had dominated the first half.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid denied derby win over Real Madrid by Karim Benzema's late equaliser
Luis Suarez's flicked finish early in the first half looked to be enough to give Atletico a crucial win that would have put them eight points clear of their opponents, with a game in hand.
Premier League: Mikel Arteta focused on doing 'much better' at Arsenal despite Barcelona links
Reports surfaced in Spain this week claiming presidential candidate Joan Laporta was eyeing a move for Gunners boss Arteta if he won the race to return to Barca.