A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

Spain

Atlético Madrid can win LaLiga in the second-to-last round if they beat Osasuna at home and Real Madrid fail to win at Athletic Bilbao. Atlético hold a two-point advantage over defending champion Madrid. Madrid hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Third-placed Barcelona need both front-runners to stumble to have a shot at getting back into the fight on the final weekend. Barcelona are four points behind Atlético before hosting Celta Vigo. All the matches for round 37 are to be played simultaneously.

France

Leader Lille can seal their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years if they draw at home to Saint-Etienne and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lose against Reims. Alternatively, a win for Lille and a draw for PSG will also put coach Christophe Galtier’s side in the clear. Monaco can still overtake PSG for second and the automatic Champions League spot but still have to seal third and a place in the qualifying rounds. Lyon are pushing Monaco hard, having won their recent encounter, and is only one point behind in fourth. French Cup finalist Monaco are at home to seventh-placed Rennes, while Lyon are at struggling Nimes. Marseille and Lens are level on points and just one ahead of Rennes. All three have their eyes on fifth and the Europa League place. There is tension at the bottom, as Strasbourg, Lorient, Nantes and Nimes continue their battle to stay up.

England

Liverpool’s bid to qualify for the Champions League is going down to the wire having revived their top-four bid by not losing for more than two months. Starting with already-relegated West Bromwich, the deposed Premier League champion are likely to need to win all three remaining games to make the Champions League. Sunday’s away game is followed by the short trip to Burnley and then a home fixture against Crystal Palace. Liverpool are in fifth place, four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand. Tottenham, in seventh place, hosts Wolverhampton chasing Europa League qualification. Everton, who are behind Tottenham on goal difference, plays last-placed Sheffield United. The first game of the day is between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa whose only remaining target is to finish as high as possible.

Italy

AC Milan know a win at relegation-threatened Cagliari will secure them a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season. But it will be without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimović. Napoli can also boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League when they visit lowly Fiorentina. At the other end of the table, Benevento host bottom club Crotone knowing that defeat will ensure they join the visitors in Serie B next season. Already-relegated Parma host Sassuolo, and Udinese welcome Sampdoria.

Germany

Schalke delivered a parting gift to Borussia Dortmund by beating Eintracht Frankfurt, giving their bitter rival a chance to clinch their Champions League qualification place with a win at Mainz. Dortmund, who won the German Cup on Thursday, can move four points clear of fifth-placed Frankfurt with one round of the Bundesliga remaining. Only the top four qualify. Mainz are safe due to other relegation rivals’ results on Saturday, but will be keen to extend an unbeaten run that goes back to February. Leipzig host Wolfsburg in the penultimate round’s last game, when they will hope to get over its cup final loss to Dortmund by securing second place. A draw would be enough for third-placed Wolfsburg to secure Champions League qualification for the third time.