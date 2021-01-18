European football matchday: AC Milan target Serie A top spot; resurgent Arsenal face Newcastle in Premier League
A look at what’s happening around European football on Monday:
ITALY
AC Milan need at least a draw at Cagliari to reclaim first place outright in Serie A, although there are coronavirus concerns ahead of the Rossoneri's trip to Sardinia.
Milan delayed their trip to Cagliari from Sunday to Monday amid reports that Milan players had tested positive for COVID-19 . Inter Milan's win over Juventus on Sunday moved the Nerazzurri level on points with Milan.
ENGLAND
Steve Bruce will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta hoping to follow in his footsteps when Newcastle plays away at Arsenal. Bruce has presided over a run of eight games in all competitions without a win for Newcastle, adding to pressure on the manager.
By contrast, Arteta has stopped the rot at Arsenal in recent weeks having gone unbeaten in five matches. The Gunners have risen to 11th place in the Premier League and into the fourth round of the FA Cup after knocking out Newcastle.
“At the minute, results haven’t been good enough for us,” Bruce said. “A few weeks ago, it was Arteta ... it is part and parcel of the Premier League. If you don’t get enough results, then unfortunately that’s the way it is these days and we have to accept it, then you come under pressure."
Newcastle last won in the league on 12 December to sit seven points above the relegation zone in 15th place.
