European Aquatics Championships postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The European Aquatics Championships, which were scheduled to be held from 11 to 24 May in Budapest, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European governing body for aquatic sports said on Tuesday.

The championships, which include disciplines such as swimming, diving, open water swimming, and artistic synchronised swimming, had been provisionally delayed until late August but will now take place from 10 to 23 May next year.

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organization of an exceptional event," LEN said in a statement.

The governing body also said it had cancelled the European water polo season including the 2019-2020 Water Polo Champions Leagues, the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro League Women and the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro Cup.

It said it planned to restart those competitions for the 2020-2021 season.

