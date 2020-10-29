Europa League: Zlatan Ibrahimovic always wants to play, says AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli
Ibrahimovic, 39, is the top scorer in Serie A with three braces in three maches played, having missed two with COVID-19.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic always wants to play, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Wednesday, before their Europa League game against Sparta Prague.
"I won't ask Zlatan if he wants to play, because I already know the answer," said Pioli amid a tight schedule of games every three days.
"There will be changes, but I don't like talking about turnover, I have many starters and I will field the best team.
"If I ask Ibra if he feels like it, he will always tell me yes."
AC Milan are top of the Serie A table after five games as the 18-times champions target a first league title since 2011 when Ibrahimovic last played for the club.
Pioli's side won their Europa League opener 3-1 at Celtic and next host Sparta Prague before another home tie against French club Lille next week.
"We have a lot of games so I'm making the necessary assessments," continued Pioli.
"We have another match just two and a half days later on Sunday at midday against Udinese."
Romanian Ciprian Tatarusanu will stand in for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has also tested positive for coronavirus.
Milan also announced Wednesday that club legend Franco Baresi, a winner of three European Cups and six league titles during his 20-year playing career, has been appointed an honorary vice-president
