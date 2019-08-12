Europa League: UEFA punish Serbia's Partizan Belgrade, Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv for racist incidents in qualifying rounds

Nyon: UEFA has punished Serbia's Partizan Belgrade and Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv following incidents of racism at their Europa League matches last week.

Partizan Belgrade will have to play their next two home matches in UEFA competitions behind closed doors because of the racist behavior of its supporters during the 3-1 win over Turkish club Malatyaspor in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv will have a partial closure of their stadium for its next home match following racist behavior by fans during a 1-0 loss to French club Strasbourg.

European soccer's governing body has ordered Lokomotiv to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector and display a banner with the UEFA logo and the wording "#EqualGame."

The second leg matches are on Thursday.