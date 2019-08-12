You are here:
Europa League: UEFA punish Serbia's Partizan Belgrade, Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv for racist incidents in qualifying rounds

Sports The Associated Press Aug 12, 2019 23:01:10 IST

Nyon: UEFA has punished Serbia's Partizan Belgrade and Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv following incidents of racism at their Europa League matches last week.

A logo is pictured on UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RC120948DDF0

Partizan Belgrade will have to play their next two home matches in UEFA competitions behind closed doors because of the racist behavior of its supporters during the 3-1 win over Turkish club Malatyaspor in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv will have a partial closure of their stadium for its next home match following racist behavior by fans during a 1-0 loss to French club Strasbourg.

European soccer's governing body has ordered Lokomotiv to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector and display a banner with the UEFA logo and the wording "#EqualGame."

The second leg matches are on Thursday.

