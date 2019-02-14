Europa League: Three people stabbed in mass brawl ahead of Lazio vs Sevilla match, say reports

Rome: At least three people were stabbed in a mass brawl on Wednesday between Lazio and Sevilla fans in Rome, with one suffering serious injuries, Italian media reported.

Two Spanish fans and an American were hurt in the fight, which broke out ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League match, La Repubblica daily said.

"Everything was quiet, when suddenly we heard shouting and the sound of broken glass. We rushed to the window and saw guys with hoods armed with clubs and batons that were attacking other guys," one local bar owner told the daily.

Some forty people were involved in the clashes in Monti, near the Colosseum in the historic centre, which was broken up by police in riot gear, it said.

The Gazzetta dello Sport daily put the number of people being treated in hospital for stab wounds after the attack at four, including one British man reportedly in critical condition.

It said knives had been used in the attack, adding that one of the Spanish fans was also critical, while the other Spaniard and the American were said to be less seriously wounded.

Another daily, Corriere della Sera, said one of the injured fans dragged himself bleeding along the street to call for help from passersby.

