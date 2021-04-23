Europa League: Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela to appeal 10-match ban for racially abusing Glen Kamara
The law firm that represents him announced the move on Friday — a day after Kudela received a detailed verdict from UEFA.
Prague: Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela is appealing his 10-match ban for racially abusing a Black opponent in a Europa League football match.
The ban prevents the 34-year-old Kudela, who has recently been a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at the European Championship.
The Czechs begin their Euro 2020 campaign on 14 June against Scotland in Glasgow. It was in the same city that Kúdela was found to have racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara on 18 March.
Kúdela acknowledged swearing at Kamara but denied using racist language, which another Rangers player also claimed to have heard.
Ten games is the minimum ban for racial abuse in UEFA’s disciplinary code.
Slavia published apologies by the club and its player to Kamara and offered to work “with major anti-racism British organizations.”
