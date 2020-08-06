Europa League: Sevilla take on Roma, Wolves face Olympiakos in round of 16 matches
On Thursday, four matches would be played in Europa League to decided the quarter-finalists.
Manchester United, Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen advanced to the quarter-finals on Wednesday as European football resumed. On Thursday, four more matches would be played in Germany to decided the remaining quarter-finalists.
Here's a look at what’s happening around on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16:
Sevilla vs. Roma
Roma is in good form after winning seven of its last eight Serie A games, including a 3-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday. Sevilla is unbeaten in any competition since February and has had three weeks' rest since the Spanish season ended, compared to five days for Roma. This is a one-off match in the German city of Duisburg since no first leg was played in March.
Bayer Leverkusen (3) vs. Rangers (1)
German Cup finalist Bayer Leverkusen still has star forward Kai Havertz despite transfer speculation. Rangers returns to the 2019-20 season in the Europa League even though it already played its first match of 2020-21 in the Scottish league, beating Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.
Wolves (1) vs. Olympiakos (1)
Wolves missed out on qualifying for the Europa League through the English league, but can still emulate their best-ever European run from 1972, when they reached the UEFA Cup final. Olympiakos has seen plenty of English opposition this season after knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League and playing Tottenham in the Champions League.
Basel (3) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (0)
Basel aims to hold onto its lead from the first leg but could be hampered by fatigue after a frantic finish to the Swiss league season including games Friday and Monday. Frankfurt hasn't played a competitive game since June 27 but drew 1-1 with Monaco in a friendly on Saturday.
Coming up
The Champions League resumes Friday as Manchester City tries to hold on to a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid. Lyon has a 1-0 lead over Juventus.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo shines again as Juventus clinch ninth straight title with win over Sampdoria
It was Juventus’ first title under coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought in a completely new system.
Premier League: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms Pedro's departure from club
The former Barcelona player has been with Chelsea for four seasons and was part of the Premier League title winning side in 2017. The 32-year-old also won an FA Cup and Europa League title.
Serie A: Inter Milan's draw against Fiorentina takes Juventus one step closer to title; Parma beat Napoli
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez each hit the woodwork for Inter, who also had a potential goal from Antonio Candreva waved off for offside.