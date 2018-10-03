Europa League: Ross Barkley hopes his performances at Chelsea will lead to England recall

London: Ross Barkley is optimistic that his performances for Premier League high-fliers Chelsea this season will earn an England recall when Gareth Southgate names his squad on Thursday.

Barkley has thrived under new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and hopes to be named in the England squad for Nations League matches with World Cup runners-up Croatia and Spain later this month.

"I'm playing a big role in the side at the minute and I believe my performances show I'm capable of being in the England squad, hopefully," said the 24-year-old, who missed out on England's World Cup squad.

Mateo Kovacic has been preferred to Barkley in recent Premier League games but the England midfielder started the Europa League win at PAOK and the League Cup success at Liverpool.

"The number of games I've played, I'm ready to be called up," Barkley said. "I've just got to do what I can for Chelsea and hopefully that will take care of itself with the national team."

Southgate last month outlined his desire for a creative midfielder in the mould of former star Paul Gascoigne, a comment that might have attracted Barkley's attention given previous comparisons between the two players.

Sarri said former Everton player Barkley, who missed almost all of last season, was "improving week by week".

"I think that he can improve more because he has the potential to improve more," he added. "And so I think he can return to the national team."