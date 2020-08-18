Europa League: 'Records there to be broken', says Romelu Lukaku as he extends goalscoring run

Lukaku scored twice late in the second half as Inter qualified for a first European final since winning the 2010 Champions League under Jose Mourinho.

Romelu Lukaku extended his record Europa League goalscoring run as he struck for the 10th successive outing in Inter Milan's 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday's semi-final.

Belgium forward Lukaku scored twice late in the second half as Inter qualified for a first European final since winning the 2010 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. They will face Sevilla for the title on Friday in Cologne.

"At the minute everything is going well but we keep fighting. Records are there to be broken but we want to win," Lukaku told BT Sport. "We need to prepare ourselves really well, recover and play again.

"The team is doing well and everybody is doing their best. We worked really hard in the camp. It's tough but you see the results of the hard work. We want to keep going."

Lukaku increased his tally in his debut season with Inter to 33 goals, one shy of Ronaldo's mark in his first season at the club when the Brazilian led the Nerazzurri to the 1997/98 UEFA Cup title.

Lautaro Martinez also netted twice against Shakhtar. He and Lukaku are the first Inter pair to score 20 or more goals in a single season since Adriano and Obafemi Martins in the 2004-05 campaign.

"I'm a forward and I'm here to score, it's something inside me," said Lukaku.