Europa League: Manchester United, Wolves likely to meet in semi-finals as UEFA announces draw
English clubs ended up on one side of the Europa League draw on Friday and German clubs on the other.
Manchester United, who lead LASK 5-0 after the first leg of the round of 16, will play either İstanbul Başakşehir or Copenhagen in the quarter-finals if it advances.
In the same half of the draw, either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Olympiakos will advance to play either Sevilla or Roma in the quarter-finals.
All of the quarter-final and semi-final matches will be played in Germany ahead of the final on 21 August in Cologne.
Inter Milan are in the other path to the final, with Getafe as its round of 16 opponent. The winner will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the quarter-finals. Leverkusen hosts Rangers in the round of 16 with a 3-1 lead from the first leg.
Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt could play a Bundesliga derby in the quarterfinals, though both lost their first games in the round of 16 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel, respectively.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for 10-11 August as knockout games in stadiums without fans in Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. The semifinals are on 16-17 August.
But first come the six outstanding games from the round of 16 on 5 and 6 August, hosted by Man United, Leverkusen, Shakhtar, Wolves, Basel and Copenhagen.
The two remaining pairings in the round of 16 — Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma — did not begin in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. They will be settled in knockout games in Germany, also on 5 and 6 August.
