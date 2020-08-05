Europa League: Manchester United, Inter Milan eye quarterfinals as European football resumes

A look at what’s happening around European football on Wednesday with the resumption of the Europa League's round of 16

The UEFA Europa League 2019/20 season is set to resume on Wednesday in Germany. The competition was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six of the eight round of 16 first legs have already been played and second legs would now be played. The remaining two round of 16 matches have been converted into a one-off game.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals will be played as single-leg fixtures across four cities in Germany: Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. The final will take place on 21 August in Cologne.

Here's a look at what’s happening around on Wednesday with the resumption of the Europa League's round of 16:

Copenhagen (0) Vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (1)

Since these teams last met, Basaksehir won the Turkish Super League for the first time by completing the domestic season with five wins from eight games. Having been in regular action since mid-May, Copenhagen should be in good shape. The Danish side is second in the Superliga, having won their last two games.

Manchester United (5) Vs. LASK Linz (0)

The pressure of winning the Europa League to seal Champions League qualification has been lifted from Manchester United thanks to a fine end to the season that produced a third-place finish in the Premier League. So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can turn his attention to winning his first trophy since returning to United as manager in 2018. With such a strong lead, the manager is likely to rest some key players as he eyes the last eight tournament in Germany. LASK Linz have not played a domestic fixture since early July and lost their last three games.

Shakhtar Donetsk (2) Vs. Wolfsburg (1)

Wolfsburg had a mixed time following the resumption of the Bundesliga in May, winning just four of their nine games to finish in seventh position. The domestic season finished at the end of June. Shakhtar Donetsk have been in competitive action more recently, wrapping up the Ukrainian league title last month.

Inter Milan Vs. Getafe

This is a one-off match in the German city of Gelsenkirchen as the teams never managed to play the first leg in March. Inter ended Serie A strongly, unbeaten in eight games and finishing with three successive wins to seal second spot. Getafe finished their La Liga campaign with no wins and four losses from their final six games.

Coming up

The remaining round of 16 games are played on Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen lead Rangers 3-1, Basel lead Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and Wolverhampton are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos. Roma and Sevilla play a one-off game in Germany.

With inputs from AP