Europa League: Manchester United game against Real Sociedad moved to Turin from Spain
Manchester United are the third English team to have their next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest for Champions League matches.
Nyon: Manchester United’s trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League was moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between England and Spain.
UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage the first leg of the round of 32 on 18 February.
United are the third English team to have their next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively.
Arsenal are set to become the fourth English team to change venue plans. Benfica are unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week.
It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan, brother Juraj test positive for coronavirus
Bora-Hansgrohe boss Ralph Denk said he did not know how the positive tests might affect Peter Sagan's season.
Australian Open brings cheer to Melbourne, but lingering fear of coronavirus remains
Memories of harsh lockdowns are still fresh in the mind of Melbourne residents. That's why the thought of 30,000 fans being inside Melbourne Park for Australian Open from Monday still seems surreal.
Champions League: Liverpool's last-16 away tie against RB Leipzig moved to Budapest, says UEFA
Liverpool's Champions League last-16 away tie against RB Leipzig will now be held at Puskas Arena in Budapest. The change of venue happened because coronavirus restrictions bar Liverpool from travelling to Germany.