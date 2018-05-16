Preview: After a 25-year wait, Marseille has a chance to win another European trophy.
The French club, which won the inaugural Champions League title, will face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Europa League final. Both the title and a spot in next season's Champions League will be on the line in Lyon.
Marseille is the only French club to have won the Champions League, and the players are constantly reminded of that night in 1993 when Marseille beat AC Milan 1-0 on a header from defender Basile Boli.
"When you arrive here at the club," Marseille defender Rolando said, "the first thing you see is (a photo of) Boli's header."
Marseille loves to taunt French rival Paris Saint-Germain about the fact that the capital club has never won the Champions League, but it is becoming a tiring refrain. The time to stop harping on about past glory and deliver another trophy has come, especially after a pair of UEFA Cup final losses in 1999 and 2004.
There is added significance for Marseille in regard to the venue.
Players from Lyon and Marseille fought during a league game this season and the club presidents have traded heated barbs. And with one match to go in the French season, Marseille trails third-place Lyon by one point with only the top three headed to the Champions League.
Animosity between the fans dates back to 2013, when 17 were injured during a violent altercation at a motorway gas station. Lyon's hooligan fringe has been active in European matches for several seasons, and police will be on alert for potential clashes with Marseille's feisty ultras in the city.
Stephane Bouillon, the top state representative in the Lyon area, said Monday that exceptional security measures will be implemented for the game, with 1,250 police officers deployed. In addition, a helicopter and two vehicles equipped with water cannons will be patrolling the area.
Marseille players have been urging their fans to refrain from vandalism inside the stadium.
"I hope it stays within the boundaries of football and there isn't any damage," Marseille defender Adil Rami said. "I hope we're all intelligent enough not to ruin this party."
Marseille last reached a European final 14 years ago — in the UEFA Cup — but Atletico has enjoyed a far stronger European presence in recent times. This decade alone, Atletico has twice won the Europa League — previously the UEFA Cup — and twice reached the Champions League final.
"This team has the character and personality needed to win," Atletico midfielder Gabi Fernandez said. "The only thing we have in mind is winning."
While coach Diego Simeone's side will be favoured, Marseille counterpart Rudi Garcia has instilled a steely resolve in his players. That was evident in the semifinal win over Austrian club Salzburg when Rolando scored the decisive goal deep in injury time.
"Since the start of the campaign, Garcia has said we're going all the way," Rolando said. "Even though we had to get through the playoffs, he still said 'No, no. We will get there. Get that inside your heads.' He was right."
Garcia cleverly used the Europa League to get fringe players more involved, convincing them to think of themselves as important members of the squad.
"That's our strength: everyone feels important," Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson said. "He's proved to everyone that this works."
Sanson and diminutive midfield partner Maxime Lopez form a skilful fulcrum in the middle. They forced their way into the side via the long Europa League campaign — this will be Marseille's 19th European game of the season and 62nd overall.
The 20-year-old Lopez is a product of Marseille's flourishing youth academy. When Marseille lost to Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League quarterfinals, Lopez was a club ball boy. He is a Marseille local fulfilling his dream to wear the jersey.
"If we win, I'm going to dye my hair blue," Lopez said. "I wasn't even born in 1993. My father was there, and still to this day he tells me what it was like. It will be a dream if we can repeat this. We know the fervour in Marseille. It's a question of pride for me, my family and the whole city."
Motivation is one thing, but getting past Atletico's defence is quite another. And so is keeping Atletico's strike force quiet.
France striker Antoine Griezmann, who has 27 goals this season, leads Atletico's attack alongside Diego Costa.
Rami, who won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2016, knows what to expect from Costa.
"I've played a few times against him and it's always been a good scrap," Rami said. "I'll try to be ready for this combat."
Atletico's defence also faces a tough time stopping Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, who has 26 goals in all competitions. He forms a strong partnership with attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet, the French league's best passer this season along with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.
With inputs from AP
Highlights
HT! Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
21` GOAL! Antoine Griezmann scores!
80` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
How did that now go in! Kostas Mitroglou's header beats Jan Oblak in goal but the ball bounces off the inside of the post much to Atletico Madrid's relief! Still 2-0 to Atleti with 10 minutes left!
78` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
It's all gone flat. The tension and the zeal of the first 50 minutes have evaporated. Marseille can no longer compete with the Spaniards, who were favourites from the outset. Atletico could not have scripted it better. They are playing the ball around, keeping possession in their ranks. It's not yet a demonstration, but Marseille's fans are awfully quiet. Garcia with a last throw of the dice now - Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou replaces Valere Germain.
75` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
74` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Easy as you like for Atletico. Full control and almost running down the clock, though one feels they may score more. Marseille look impotent, out of ideas and without the spine to hit back. It's like they are a spent force. Just under 20 minutes left and the French will need a proper miracle now.
72` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
It has been one-way traffic at the moment with Atletico Madrid laying siege to the OM box. Uncharacteristic from Simeone's side who generally like to sit back and absorb the pressure in big matches. Marseille can't find a way out of the box.
58` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
That's an attacking sub by Rudi Garcia. He has little choice, but the class difference is beginning to show. Atletico, it seems, were off-colour in the first half. They are now all over Marseille, whose fans have gone - understandably - very quiet.
54` Marseille 0-2 Atletico
That's game over. Well, Atletico had won the final the moment Griezmann opened the score in the 21st minute, but the Frenchman has struck again. A lightning fast attack, crowned with a delightful, little chip that left Steve Mandanda flapping at the ball. Gorgeous finish. World class. It's a cruel game for Marseille, but that goal was outstanding and the embodiment of Madrid's strength and years' of perseverance with a singular philosophy. That said, what a hole in the French midfield. Koke had so much time and space. Shall I repeat it? Madrid and Griezmann have their hands on the cup.
51` Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid
That goal has forced Rudi Garcia into making a change and one comes the young and talented Clinton Njie who replaces Ocampos.
49` GOAL! Griezmann scores his second of the night!
What a start to the second half for Atleti! Koke spots Griezmann's run into the box and the Frenchman dinks it over the advancing Mandanda to send the Atleti fans wild.
47` Marseille 0- 1 Atletico Madrid
That was a dramatic first half for Marseille. A bright beginning followed by calamity after calamity. Atletico are within touching distance of their third Europa League victory. What can the French muster in the second half? Atletico have made a change with Juanfran coming on after the break for Sime Vrsaljko.
46` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Change for Atletico as Sime Vrsaljko, who was booked in the first half, comes off for Juanfran.
HT. Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
HT! Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
45` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
C'est foutu? A good way to practice your French, but the Spanish are in cruise control now: a goal up and Payet, who can unlock any defence with one pass, out of the game. Atletico mirror their coach: tidy, at times classy, slightly dirty and never shy of exploiting mistakes. It's an uphill battle for Garcia and co.
43` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
39` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Textbook Atletico, so what do Marseille do? The game very much remains end to end. But more drama for Marseille. It's been a tough opening 30 minutes for Garcia's team. Dimitri Payet's thigh no longer wants to comply. He holds his head in his hands and departs in tears. A terrible sight and Marseille replace their captain with Maxime Lopez. Is that also the end of Payet's World Cup dreams? In the stands, Marseille fans are unrelenting. They have calmed down a bit, but behind the goal, more pyrotechnics come out and there is a banner that reads 'UEFA mafia.' Feisty!
37` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
The second yellow of the night goes to Jordan Amavi and frankly, it's a harsh one. The left-back attempts to block Vrsaljko's cross but the Atleti man goes down after putting in a decent cross. Foul but didn't warrant a card.
35` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atleti win a fortunate free kick just as OM went on the counter. Sanson charges past Gabi who goes down off the lightest of touches and the referee obliges with a free kick for the Spaniards. Harsh on OM. Never a free kick IMO.
31` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
30` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Poor, loose pass from Mandanda, Anguissa clumsy as well under pressure. You can’t make those mistakes at this level. Griezmann was absolutely clinical. Will his finals hoodoo with Atletico Madrid come to an end tonight? Remember that he missed a crucial penalty against Real Madrid three years ago in Milan in the final of the Champions League. The French striker has never won any major trophy with Atletico. He is heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona at the end of this season, so this may well be his last chance for silverware - and off all places in Lyon, the club, who rejected a young Antoine over his lack of height.
28` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
23` Marseille 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Vrsaljko becomes the first player to go into the referee's book for a foul on Ocampos. Payet stands over the set piece on the left and after the ball ping-pongs in the box, Ocampos sends a looping header which, fortunately for Oblak, lands on the top of the goal.
21` GOAL! Antoine Griezmann scores!
Atletico Madrid were struggling. Koke and Correa had to track back a lot against Marseille's attacking full-backs. In the midfield, Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa has been impressive. He couples a good physique with technique. Payet is involved. The French dominate possession...gooaaal. That's quintessential Atletico Madrid: on the back foot, barely in the game, but in the lead. Almost a copy from their away goal to Arsenal in the semis. And, commentator's curse, it's Anguissa who loses possession. Marseille silenced.
20` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Not much respite for Atletico. Marseille are well on top, but that is - does one need to be reminded? - a very dangerous position to be in against Simeone’s team. The Argentine coach is in the stands following his four-match suspension in the semi-finals. German Burgos is his replacement on the touchline. Fair to say, he doesn’t have the same animo.
19` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
OM have made most of the attacking moves tonight particularly down the right with Thauvin and Sarr. Mandanda has had nothing much to do so far.
15` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Smoke is wafting across the pitch giving the match a 1980s feel. Marseille very dominant in these opening stages, backed by their supporters. They won’t be able to keep this tempo for the 90 minutes. It's key to seize your chances against Atletico Madrid. Dimitri Payet, the assist king, fed Germain. Then Adil Rami had a volley from the edge of the box. Positive from the French, but despairing at the same time.
9` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Well we can't say we didn't see that coming! Diego Costa does what Diego Costa does best. The Spanish forward goes in for an aerial ball with Adil Rami but gets more of the defender than the ball. The OM players go up in arms and referee Kuipers has a word with Costa.
4` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
What a miss from Germain! Thauvin and Payet open get behind the Atleti midfield with a quick exchange of passes before Payet sets Germain free. However, with only Jan Oblak to beat, Germain lobs it over goal.
2` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
1` Marseille 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Referee Bjorn Kuipers blows the whistle and OM get us underway. The air is thick with smoke with fans setting of flares.
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
The view from the press box. It's the opening ceremony. Let's keep it short and get on with the action. It always feels a bit forced and corporate. Let's get on with the game.
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
Before we kick off at Lyon, there'll be an opening ceremony featuring the French musical duo, Ofenbach. Accompanying them are dancers who won France's Got Talent. After a rather poorly-received performance, Barcelona legend Eric Abidal brings out the coveted Europa League trophy. The teams are out and we're moments away from kick-off!
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
Does it really matter that this is a second-tier European competition? The naysayers are out in numbers, but it’s an easy route to the Champions League. Arsenal and Arsene Wenger would have loved to be here. Manchester United saved their season last year by winning this competition. So, don't discard the Europa League so easily. Ah! Hear, hear, the Atletico Madrid fans singing for a first time - to tunes of their club anthem.
Walls.
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
European Cup finals, in particular, the Europa League final, which is a bit less corporate than the Champions League final, make one nostalgic. It’s a grand day out for all fans involved as they travel and hike thousands of miles to back and support their team. In 1986 25,000 Atletico fans travelled to the Stade de Gerland by bus only to see their team beaten 3-0 by Dynamo Kyiv. Last year Manchester and Ajax fans flocked to the Swedish capital, this time Spanish and Marseille fans have taken over Lyon. Security has been tight, but the atmosphere friendly, with both sets of fans in good spirits, and voice.
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
Hello and welcome from Lyon. It's a mild evening in France. The clouds have cleared and this should be another fine evening of European football. With just 30 minutes left until kick-off, I can tell the noise the Marseille fans are producing is absolutely deafening. They are vastly outnumbering their Spanish counterparts. Both teams had an official allocation of 11,500 tickets for this showpiece game, but it seems the OM fans have snapped up a few more! This atmosphere is joyous to be in.
History on Atleti's side
Who gets your vote?!
Here's how Marseille line-up!
Dimitri Payet will be the dangerman for the Ligue 1 side with Florian Thauvin and forward Valere Germain. Former Bayern man Luiz Gustavo starts in defence with Adil Rami and the duo will be tasked with stopping Greizmann and Costa tonight.
Watch Firstpost correspondent Samindra Kunti preview the final with noted sports reporter Roy Jankelowitz live from Lyon!
Here's how Atletico Madrid line up!
Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa lead the Atletico attack. Juanfran is only fit to start from the bench with Diego Simeone opting for Sime Vrsaljko, who was sent off in the first leg of their semi-final against Arsenal.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the Europa League final between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid.