Europa League Final LIVE, Chelsea vs Arsenal: Today's match, when and where to watch, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on SONYLiv

The build-up to the Europa League final has been marred by the controversy surrounding UEFA's choice of venue, but it is now time for the football to do the talking as familiar foes Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to do battle in the unfamiliar setting of Baku on Wednesday.

Two and a half weeks after the Premier League season ended, here is a London derby exported almost 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometres) to Azerbaijan's capital, by the Caspian Sea.

It is the first leg in a week of European finals dominated by England, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur contesting the Champions League showpiece in Madrid on Saturday.

Arsenal have not been in a European final since 2006 and have not won a continental trophy since lifting the Cup Winners' Cup 25 years ago. In Emery, though, they have a coach who won this competition three years running with Sevilla.

The game could also be Eden Hazard's last as a Chelsea player amid reports he will finally move on to Real Madrid. It will definitely be the last game for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, who will retire afterwards at the age of 37. A Chelsea great who crossed London in 2015, he has been tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge in an upstairs capacity.

Here's everything you need to know about the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal:

When will Chelsea vs Arsenal fixture take place?

The match between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place on 30 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal fixture will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

What time does the match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal fixture will begin at 00.30 IST, with the teamsheets to be announced at 23.30 IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on SONY Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on SONYLiv.

