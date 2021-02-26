Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led AC Milan; Arsenal up against Olympiakos
United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged encounter after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals.
Manchester United and AC Milan will face off in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired together in Friday's draw in Nyon.
United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged encounter after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals.
The tie will pit Zlatan Ibrahimovic against his former club in United, where he won the 2017 edition of the Europa League.
The Swede has been in fine form this season as Milan bid for a first Italian league title since 2011, scoring 14 Serie A goals in 13 appearances at the age of 39.
United will be considered favourites for the tie however as they sit second in the Premier League having lost just once in the English top-flight since the start of November.
Milan meanwhile have surrendered top spot in Serie A to neighbours Inter Milan after a run of three defeats in five league matches which has Stefano Pioli's side looking over their shoulder at a host of rivals for a place in the Champions League.
Ajax will fancy their chances against Switzerland's Young Boys after the four-time European champions eliminated Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Thursday.
Granada were rewarded for making the last 16 in their first-ever European campaign with a tie against Norway's Molde, while Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will be reunited with his old team Shakhtar Donetsk.
United's fellow Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will face Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiakos respectively. Rangers take on Slavia Prague after dumping out Royal Antwerp 9-5 on aggregate.
Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League following Friday's draw in Nyon:
Ajax v Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal
Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos v Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v AC Milan
Slavia Prague v Rangers
Granada v Molde
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Europa League: Arsenal-Benfica round of 32 tie shifted to Greece due to COVID-19 restrictions in England
The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium of Olympiakos at 17:55 GMT. The move comes after the first leg of the last 32 tie on 18 February had already been switched from Lisbon to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
What to watch in European football this weekend: Lionel Messi-led Barcelona at Sevilla; Porto hope to stop runaway leaders Sporting and an 'Olympico'
Sevilla and Barcelona clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday, with fourth-placed Julen Lopetegui side two points behind third-placed Barca while boasting a game in hand.
Europa League: Arsenal, Manchester United, Rangers qualify for last 16; Leicester City exit
Steven Gerrard's Rangers progressed following their 5-2 win over Belgian side Antwerp at Ibrox, with five different players on target for the Scottish league leaders.