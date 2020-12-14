Europa League draw: Manchester United to face LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad; Arsenal take on Benfica
United will play away first against Sociedad, which has been inspired this season by former Manchester City playmaker David Silva’s homecoming to Spain.
Nyon: Manchester United were paired with Spanish league leader Real Sociedad in the round of 32 of the Europa League on Monday.
In Monday's draw, Arsenal got a tough pairing with Benfica, who also went unbeaten through the Europa League group stage.
Arsenal, struggling at 15th place in the English Premier League, were the only team to win six group-stage games while Benfica finished runner-up to Rangers.
Seven-time European champions AC Milan were paired with 1991 European Cup winner Red Star Belgrade.
The Europa League knockout stage includes third-place teams — such as Man United — from the Champions League group stage.
Among the others, Ajax were drawn away to Lille, and Shakhtar Donetsk travel to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv.
Dynamo Kyiv will face Club Brugge in a pairing of two Champions League teams.
First-leg games are on 18 February and return games are one week later.
The final is scheduled for 26 May in Gdansk, Poland.
