Europa League: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to undergo surgery, like to miss final against rivals Arsenal

London: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will undergo Achilles tendon surgery which will rule him out of the Europa League final, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old England international suffered the injury during the 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

"Ruben has seen a specialist today and will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening," the club said in a statement.

Loftus-Creek will miss the 29 May Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku as well as England's international commitments this summer.

"I went to bed last night and Ruben's in the squad and playing brilliantly," said England coach Gareth Southgate.

"He misses now a major European final and a brilliant opportunity for us."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.