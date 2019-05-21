Europa League: Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss final against Chelsea in Baku, confirms club

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be part of the squad for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Armenia international’s participation in the match had been in doubt due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and his native country.

Arsenal had been working with UEFA over securing their player’s welfare for the 29 May final.

"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," Arsenal said in a statement here

“We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.

“We’re also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer’s career.”

Mkhitaryan has made 39 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring six goals.

