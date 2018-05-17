You are here:
Europa League: Antoine Griezmann ducks questions on his future after Atletico Madrid's win in final

Sports AFP May 17, 2018 13:18:40 IST

Lyon: Antoine Griezmann said it was not the time to think about his future after leading Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final in Lyon.

"Now is not the time to talk about my future. I need to just enjoy this moment, having won a title, and celebrate it with the fans," said Griezmann after picking up the man-of-the-match award for scoring the Spanish side's first two goals.

File image of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. Reuters

The France star has been tipped to leave Atletico at the end of the season after four years in the Spanish capital, with speculation that he will join Barcelona.

He got the opener midway through the first half and then netted a superb second four minutes after the break.

He also played a part in the build-up to Gabi's late goal that sealed the victory.

"It is a dream for me to win a title. We had a chance in the Champions League and it wasn't to be, but this time it was my turn," said the striker, who had not previously won a major trophy with the club.

He was in the Atletico side that lost on penalties to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2016 and lost the European Championship final with France that summer.

Wednesday's win came against Marseille, the club he supported as a youngster, but he said beating them did not in any way take the shine off his evening.

"It's not hard, because I am selfish. I had lost finals, I left home at 14 to win titles and today I had the chance to win a trophy.

"I am proud of the season Marseille have had, of their fans who on their own almost filled the whole stadium, and of (coach) Rudi Garcia and what he has done with that team."


