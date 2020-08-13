Europa League: Alexis Sanchez doubtful for Inter Milan's semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk
Sanchez pulled up injured during his side's 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, and looks doubtful for Monday's semi-final against the Ukrainian side.
Milan, Italy: Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could miss Monday's Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk as he struggles with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old Chile attacker pulled up injured during his side's 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
"Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg," Inter said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring.
"His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days."
Inter are targeting their first title in the second-tier European tournament since 1998.
The second semi-final pits Sanchez's former club Manchester United against Sevilla, with the final on 21 August in Cologne.
Sanchez has had an injury-plagued first season at Inter since moving first on loan from United.
But he came back strong after the coronavirus lockdown in June, helping lift Antonio Conte's side to a runners-up finish behind Juventus, and made his transfer from the Premier League club permanent last week.
