Europa League: Ajax's record signing Sebastien Haller sidelined due to administrative error
Sebastien Haller's name was on a computerised list of players, but a box next to the name of Ajax's record signing was not checked when it was sent to UEFA.
Amsterdam: Ajax coach Erik ten Hag concedes an administrative error has led to the Amsterdam club's record signing, Sebastien Haller, being omitted from the squad to play in the Europa League.
“It's a mistake that should not have happened,” Ten Hag said on Thursday.
Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros ($26.7 million).
Ten Hag said Haller's name was on a computerised list of players but a box next to his name was not checked when it was sent to UEFA.
“Never a dull moment in Amsterdam,” Ten Hag said. “Of course, he is unbelievably disappointed."
Ten Hag previously was Haller's coach at FC Utrecht. The Ivory Coast striker moved to Eintracht Frankfurt before joining West Ham for a club-record fee of $55 million in July 2019, but scored only 14 goals.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer.
*T&C apply
also read
Premier League: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard not listening to talk about future amidst poor run of form
A limp 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday capped a run of two wins in eight games and leaves them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester United.
Former Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa joins Greek side PAOK
PAOK did not reveal any financial details of the deal for the 31-year-old, who has played almost 100 times for Japan since making his international debut as a teenager in 2008, scoring 31 goals.
Premier League: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero self-isolating after contracting COVID-19
The 32-year-old Argentinian striker had already been self-isolating due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.