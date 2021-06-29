Sports

Euro 2020: 'What a game. What a tournament' — Twitter reacts to Switzerland and Spain's dramatic wins

Switzerland eliminated world champions France with a penalty shootout win while Spain knocked Croatia out with help of extra time goals.

FP Sports June 29, 2021 10:31:22 IST
Switzerland players celebrate after beating France. AP

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the biggest save of his life against one of the best players in the world as his team secured a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion France on Monday and a spot in the quarter-finals of a major football tournament for the first time in 67 years. The match had finished 3-3.

Sommer dived to his right to save the final penalty by Kylian Mbappé, the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final.

This after France had taken a 3-1 lead by the 75th minute and Switzerland looked like were going out of the tournament. But then Haris Seferovic scored in the 81st minute and substitute Mario Gavranovic made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining to take the game into the extra time and then to the penalty shootout.

Earlier, Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 to reach the last eight. Maria Pasalic forced extra time with a comeback goal for Croatia in the 92nd minute to make it 3-3. But, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Spain in the extra time to hand their team a thrilling win.

The exit of world champions France and the dramatic victory of Spain evoked exhilaration and pain on Twitter.

Lighting strikes twice for France.

And the great day of football was enough for some to declare Euro 2020 as the "best summer tournament".

Michael Owen thinks England will win Euro 2020!

Will Zinedine Zidane replace Didier Deschamps as France coach?

Swiss fan wins the internet: Agony to euphoria in a space of few minutes was best captured by the reactions of a fan during the France-Switzerland game.

Mbappe apologised for missing the penalty and found support from Pele.

Switzerland and Spain won from impossible situations.

With inputs from AP

