Euro 2020: Wembley to host more than 60,000 fans for semis and final
The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley with attendance increased to 75 percent of capacity, the British government announced on Tuesday.
The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.
"We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA (Football Association) to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.
"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."
also read
Euro 2020: Fans at England's European Championship games to use vaccine passports
There will around 22,500 spectators for England's first two group games, against Croatia and Scotland at Wembley, with the stadium running at 25 percent capacity.
Euro 2020: UEFA won't punish Manuel Neuer for wearing rainbow-coloured captain's armband, says German FA
The German Football Association (DFB) said it has received a letter from European football's governing body stating that a review of the matter has been stopped.
Euro 2020: From 11 host cities to debutants Finland and North Macedonia, what's new in this edition
Ahead of Euro 2020, Firstpost.com takes a look at some of the newer features that are unique to this edition of the tournament.