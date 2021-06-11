The Euros have always offered a delectable fare of goals. As we count down the hours to Euro 2020, here’s a look at the top goals and top assists from the previous edition:

In less than 24 hours from now, the world’s eyes will again be trained on Europe. For, some of the best national teams in the world will go toe-to-toe in the 16th edition of the European Championships.

The Euros have always offered a delectable fare of goals. As we count down the hours to Euro 2020, here’s a look at the top goals from the previous edition:

WATCH: The best goals from Euro 2016



Hal Robson-Kanu’s deceptive turn

Hal Robson-Kanu was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016, even though he went into the European Championships without a club. He proved his worth when he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarter-finals. Receiving a cross from the right flank in front of goal with his back to the goal, Robson-Kanu deftly turned leaving multiple Belgian defenders wrong-footed. He then placed the ball into the goal to give his side a 2-1 lead. Wales went on to win the contest 3-1.

Antoine Griezmann’s delicate chip

Antoine Griezmann had not scored a goal in 648 minutes of football for France at the Stade de France when he scored against Iceland.

After 14 passes, a through ball was dummied by Olivier Giroud, which caught the Iceland defence off-guard and allowed Griezmann a run at the goal with only goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson to beat. Beat Halldorsson the Frenchman did, with a delightful chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Eder’s history-making strike

When Cristiano Ronaldo got injured in the final of Euro 2016 against France and had to be substituted, surely the heart of every fan of the Iberian nation must have sunk.

The Portuguese team did well to take the match into extra-time by keeping the rampaging French side from scoring in their home tournament. Then, in the 109th minute, Eder, who had failed to score in 15 appearances for Swansea City that season, took matters into his own hands. He received the ball on the left flank, weaved inwards, shrugging off the defender Laurent Koscielny. He was still surrounded by four bodies when he unleashed a shot that sped into the goal. Even Ronaldo teared up as it turned out to be the most important goal in Portugal’s football history.

Marek Hamsik top-corner curler

Marek Hamsik has always been known for his flamboyant mohawk. But against Russia at Euro 2016, the Slovakian scored an even more flamboyant strike. Receiving the ball on the left-hand edge of the box off a quick corner, Hamsik curled the ball into the top right-hand corner. The ball slammed into the post but snuck into the goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s bicycle-kick

Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal against Poland was really a moment of art. After the Polish defence tried haphazardly to clear the ball, it ricocheted at the edge of the box, where Shaqiri, back to the goal, leapt up and bicycle-kicked it into the goal past a bevy of bodies.

WATCH: The top assists from Euro 2016



